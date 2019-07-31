As Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Shares Rose, Holder Logan Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Shares Declined, Voloridge Investment Management Has Lowered by $1.53 Million Its Position

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 975.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 24,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,881 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $173.91. About 1.33M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 18,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,051 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, down from 157,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.63 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 was made by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 243,262 shares to 8,770 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 54,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,522 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Hit Reverse On July’s Gains – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell Kicks Off Industrial Earnings Season With a Mixed Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De owns 30,186 shares. Braun Stacey Associate holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 81,253 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 2.24 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 33,481 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund stated it has 14,496 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Company has 3.4% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wealthtrust Fairport holds 0.01% or 373 shares in its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsr reported 2,739 shares. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jefferies Ltd Liability Company owns 20,991 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Us invested in 0.45% or 261,431 shares. Carlson Capital Management, Minnesota-based fund reported 7,081 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,416 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 14.57M shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 68,760 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 4,620 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Delphi Mgmt Ma accumulated 12,735 shares. 381,100 are owned by Adage Cap Partners Gru Ltd Liability Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 422,317 shares. Regions Finance Corp accumulated 602,022 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd holds 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 73,618 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 44,580 shares. Korea Inv Corp has 59,019 shares. 1,650 were accumulated by Salem Investment Counselors. Strs Ohio has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Nomura Incorporated has 112,637 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $2.84 earnings per share, down 14.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.05B for 7.43 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.93% EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 8,390 shares to 26,095 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 25,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).