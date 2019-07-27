As Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Share Price Rose, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Position; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Lowered Its Position in M & T Bank Corp. (MTB) as Stock Price Declined

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,438 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 59,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in M & T Bank Corp. (MTB) by 38.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 56,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,535 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.06 million, down from 145,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in M & T Bank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $164.95. About 1.36M shares traded or 90.23% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $2.23; 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 13/03/2018 DWS TARGETS M/T COST SAVINGS EU125-150M/YR VS 2017; 21/05/2018 – M&T at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q EPS $2.23; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. 1,035 shares were sold by Paz George, worth $154,143.

