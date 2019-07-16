As Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Logan Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 975.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 24,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,881 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $175.26. About 819,414 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $137.4. About 12.80M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Com reported 41,500 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Financial reported 4.44% stake. Credit Capital Invests Limited Co holds 21,200 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 3.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability holds 1.54 million shares or 5.7% of its portfolio. California-based Saratoga Invest Mgmt has invested 4.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 90,714 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund accumulated 152,538 shares. Cincinnati Casualty owns 7.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,000 shares. Sei Company holds 2.02% or 5.09 million shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Co invested in 1.21% or 24,283 shares. 14.71 million are held by Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The. Cornerstone Advisors owns 36,228 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. American International Grp holds 3.28 million shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Cwh Management reported 42,119 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,816 shares to 180,449 shares, valued at $42.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 18,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,888 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) invested in 17,769 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 7,469 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 43,277 shares. Veritas (Uk) Limited reported 2,904 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Earnest Prns Llc stated it has 365 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc holds 0.39% or 1.65M shares in its portfolio. 26,317 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth. Lee Danner & Bass holds 0.45% or 25,592 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Williams Jones & Limited Liability Co holds 0.37% or 106,579 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Limited Liability Corp owns 5,980 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Eqis Capital Management invested in 2,797 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks owns 0.15% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 51,828 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares were sold by Deily Linnet F, worth $629,808.