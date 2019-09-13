As Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Central Bank & Trust Co Trimmed by $355,134 Its Stake; As Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined, Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake by $3.28 Million

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 912.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 78,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 86,656 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, up from 8,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 9.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for Seniors, Parents and Children; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company; 22/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING NOW ON @MSNBC: Trump lawyer John Dowd out, NBC News confirms; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 09/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cohen Used #Trump Organization Email in #StormyDaniels ArrangementsMore via @S_Fitzpatrick &; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer Values Sky at GBP22.0B

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 33,388 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83M, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59 million shares traded or 2.09% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Gru Plc reported 0.41% stake. Prudential Plc accumulated 1.17 million shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has invested 1.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Lumbard Kellner Limited Co has 0.35% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,730 shares. Alley Co Ltd Liability invested in 0.91% or 18,468 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 0.09% stake. 1St Source National Bank has invested 1.83% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 88,892 were accumulated by Bainco Intl Invsts. Round Table Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,548 shares. Field & Main Financial Bank holds 0.59% or 3,705 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.45% or 304,838 shares. Rothschild Investment Il has 1% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust Com stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.11% or 1,416 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Msci Pacific Etf (VPL) by 8,717 shares to 105,081 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $973.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,150 shares to 285,041 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Express (NYSE:FDX) by 3,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,975 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).