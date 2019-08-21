As Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) Stock Value Rose, Brookside Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $136.20 Million; As Verisign (VRSN) Market Value Rose, Boothbay Fund Management Has Decreased Stake

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 2,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1,709 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 4,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $208.09. About 396,932 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 602,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 604,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $163.81. About 1.39M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Purchase Verisign At $160, Earn 3.2% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For USLB – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Elated VeriSign’s (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shareholders Feel About Its 313% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, VRSN – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VeriSign (VRSN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 43.72 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 25,300 shares to 65,600 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Honeywell International – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: KBR, Inc. (KBR) Announces 10-Yr $77M Contract Win from Honeywell (HON) to Provide Logistics Services for US Air Force – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.37 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.