As Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) Share Price Rose, Scopus Asset Management LP Has Lowered by $7.80 Million Its Holding; Euclidean Technologies Management Has Lifted Valero Energy New (VLO) Stake by $408,408

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 49,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89 million, down from 149,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $159.37. About 1.06 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 4,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 24,792 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 19,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $73.44. About 1.16 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,100 shares to 28,400 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 8,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,235 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (Put) (NYSE:MTZ) by 113,340 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.82 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.