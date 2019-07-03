As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Valuation Rose, Holder Cincinnati Financial Has Lowered Its Position; Sector Gamma As Has Lowered Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding by $3.35 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 41,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 448,228 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.45M, down from 489,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 1.03M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 1.06 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $413.23 million for 25.33 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32,063 shares to 298,733 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 57,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.03 million activity. 37,274 shares were sold by Mason Jeanne K, worth $2.68 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.13% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moody Bancshares Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 980 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 25,044 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 7,799 shares. Nomura Hldg has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Addison Communication, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,193 shares. Washington Trust State Bank, Washington-based fund reported 4 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.27% or 40,509 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability reported 18,450 shares. Moreover, Korea has 0.11% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Argent Cap Mgmt Llc reported 703,591 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs has 13,058 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited reported 23,102 shares stake. Bb&T Lc stated it has 47,821 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management has invested 0.08% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.44 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.