As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Valuation Rose, Cincinnati Financial Lowered Position; Hourglass Capital Maintains Stake in Citigroup (C)

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 6,159 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 151,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, up from 145,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12M shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp analyzed 110,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03 million shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.11M are owned by Prudential Public Limited. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cincinnati holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 245,000 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 8,500 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund has 0.5% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, Colorado-based fund reported 15,550 shares. 2.14 million are held by 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has invested 3.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Btr Capital, California-based fund reported 5,095 shares. Korea Investment invested in 0.55% or 762,557 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 5,000 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 236,126 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 0.32% or 1,275 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 104,014 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year's $2.03 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Limited Liability Com has 9,567 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Associate Inc has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,407 shares. Pl Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 170,068 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Limited holds 169,822 shares. Department Mb National Bank N A accumulated 142,191 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eagle Glob Advisors reported 5,475 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.88% or 122,267 shares in its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oarsman holds 1.89% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 63,883 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 3,492 shares in its portfolio. Mathes Co invested in 1.81% or 57,163 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Caxton Associate Lp stated it has 30,444 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. The New York-based Bluemar Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 20,000 shares to 4,336 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,337 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).