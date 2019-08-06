As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Stock Value Rose, Holder Cincinnati Financial Has Decreased Its Holding; As Kroger Co (KR) Market Value Declined, Pathstone Family Office Has Raised Stake by $304,344

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 733.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 12,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 14,411 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, up from 1,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 3.03M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP ‘MULTI-YEAR PLAN WITH A LOT TO DO’; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Posts Profit Growth As Costs Rise; 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 17/05/2018 – KROGER – NEW DEAL WITH OCADO NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT CO’S DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018, 2019 AS IT IS ALREADY REFLECTED IN RESTOCK KROGER PLAN; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer plans to phase out firearms business; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – KROGER WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVITY IN US CONDITIONAL ON IT MEETING MARKET SHARE TARGETS OR ORDERING AN AGREED NUMBER OF CFCS PER ANNUM; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to buy Home Chef in latest move to get meal kits in grocery stores; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: KROGER GROUND BEEF AMONG JBS N.C. RECALL: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.63

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $163.82. About 979,284 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 91,900 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.09% or 19,337 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Management reported 10,411 shares. Davenport And holds 17,930 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 683 Capital Ltd Com holds 205,000 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 1.62% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Synovus Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 2,379 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 86,273 shares. City accumulated 0.01% or 1,365 shares. Foster Motley Inc holds 0.76% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 215,500 shares. 1.34 million are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Lincoln National Corp reported 11,353 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 132,011 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg owns 50,000 shares. Guardian Capital Lp has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 10,599 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 306,887 shares to 44,313 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,517 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Pro, a Texas-based fund reported 450 shares. Freestone Cap Holdg Llc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). British Columbia Invest Management has invested 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Acg Wealth has invested 0.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Farmers Tru Co has invested 1.63% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Whitnell, Illinois-based fund reported 3,296 shares. Hilltop invested 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Strategic Fincl Svcs holds 20,321 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Field & Main Savings Bank holds 3,560 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 19,771 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 0.11% or 5,010 shares. 2,977 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 110,201 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 8,479 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors accumulated 9,660 shares.