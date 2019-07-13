As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Stock Value Rose, Cincinnati Financial Has Lowered Position; As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Cut Position

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 545,759 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries adds boats to its portfolio of snowmobiles and ATVs with the acquisition of Boat Holdings; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 19/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel owns 6,700 shares. Sky Invest Ltd Co reported 0.35% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.37% or 166,102 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 3,124 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Co holds 449 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Llc Oh has 15,165 shares. First Dallas Securities holds 0.42% or 3,650 shares. The Illinois-based Rothschild Investment Corporation Il has invested 0.92% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). New England Research Management holds 0.57% or 5,337 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 60,693 shares. 1,373 are held by Edgemoor Inv Advsrs. St Germain D J stated it has 7,827 shares. Estabrook Capital Management stated it has 112,847 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bancorp Of The West reported 16,670 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Invest Lc owns 1.15M shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company invested in 0% or 500 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,870 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Group Inc Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 10,095 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado holds 1.31M shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 5,875 shares. Pdts Ptnrs Ltd Com accumulated 61,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Hsbc Hldgs Pcl accumulated 14,338 shares. Spectrum Mgmt reported 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 14,200 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 320,585 shares.

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $101.37 million for 13.02 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.