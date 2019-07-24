As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Stock Rose, Cincinnati Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Holds Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX)

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $174.44. About 784,105 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 6,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,835 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25 million, up from 39,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $283.85. About 208,199 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 4,500 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Com invested in 0.44% or 71,555 shares. Mgmt Professionals has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Invest House Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Doliver Limited Partnership stated it has 1,300 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt accumulated 17,028 shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hallmark Management reported 2.08% stake. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas holds 1.52% or 118,890 shares. The Wisconsin-based Annex Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Connable Office, Michigan-based fund reported 21,314 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 0.44% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. Kingsley Lawrence D bought $501,875 worth of stock. TWIGGE GIOVANI sold 997 shares worth $208,454.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 85,263 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Communications holds 1.05% or 4,000 shares. Moreover, Bragg Advisors Inc has 0.05% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,717 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.18% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 3,583 were reported by Daiwa Secs. Alps Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,578 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 169,995 shares. Agf Invests holds 0.76% or 304,297 shares. Brinker Capital reported 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 287,800 were reported by Swiss Bankshares. Stanley invested in 22,885 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical stated it has 9,375 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 21,126 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 9,080 shares. 19,384 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny.

