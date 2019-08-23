As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Stock Price Rose, Cincinnati Financial Trimmed Position; As Ehealth (EHTH) Stock Price Rose, Friess Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $7.96 Million

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $162.9. About 1.76M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc. (EHTH) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 128,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 285,349 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79 million, down from 413,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $101.64. About 269,894 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $320,815 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $110,720 was made by Yung Derek N. on Wednesday, February 27.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 7,653 shares to 66,828 shares, valued at $16.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc. by 26,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Lc has 514,785 shares. Pura Vida Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 1.64M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Redmile Gp Lc reported 1.22 million shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 1,808 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Driehaus Capital Management Lc reported 232,927 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 523 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 18,135 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 13,510 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 28,297 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 12,320 shares. Fil holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 92,628 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 20,233 shares. Contravisory Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,742 shares. Minneapolis Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 2,350 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 56,099 shares. Windsor Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 4,411 shares. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And holds 4,259 shares. Security Natl owns 1,320 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 3,416 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Marathon Management has 0.24% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The New York-based Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Scopus Asset Lp holds 589,368 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability holds 85,511 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability reported 106,579 shares.

