As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cincinnati Financial Has Cut Holding by $17.38 Million; Holder Financial Architects Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 572.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,362 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc (HON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Honeywell International Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ HON – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 100,314 shares to 5,999 shares, valued at $292,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

