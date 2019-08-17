As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Share Price Rose, Cincinnati Financial Has Lowered Holding; Corning (GLW) Valuation Declined While Oppenheimer & Close Cut by $415,404 Its Holding

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.63M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 195,114 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 207,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.63. About 5.26 million shares traded or 0.36% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.53 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

