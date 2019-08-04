As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Cincinnati Financial Trimmed Holding by $17.38 Million; General Electric Co (GE) Stock Value Rose While Vgi Partners Pty LTD Boosted by $2.75 Million Its Stake

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 305,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 5.61 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.05 million, up from 5.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65M shares traded or 26.40% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Barron’s: GE Rises on Potential Deal for Jenbacher Unit; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 13/04/2018 – GE – CHANGES TO LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENT ACCOUNTING SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED ALL INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES EXCEPT RENEWABLE ENERGY, HEALTHCARE, CURRENT & LIGHTING; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME BA3 RATING TO KESTREL ACQUISITION, LLC’S SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES; 23/05/2018 – as first reported by me $GE; 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 25/04/2018 – GE BOARD NOMINEES ALL RECEIVE ENOUGH VOTES FOR ELECTION; 04/05/2018 – Despite wanting “the company to do well” and complimenting its chief executive, Warren Buffett doesn’t have any plans to buy GE; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Honeywell Kicks Off Industrial Earnings Season With a Mixed Outlook – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greystone Managed Invests Incorporated reported 82,930 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.4% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pennsylvania-based Haverford has invested 1.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Cambridge Tru Company has 1.95% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 15,009 are owned by Foothills Asset Mgmt Ltd. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,987 shares. Cincinnati Insurance holds 1.09% or 245,000 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited stated it has 4,275 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 407 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Schafer Cullen Incorporated accumulated 0.14% or 60,457 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa has 3,541 shares. Whitnell Co invested in 0.2% or 3,296 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 18,059 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 26,476 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 98,577 shares. Benin holds 63,012 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Sol holds 0.84% or 303,251 shares. Moreover, Estabrook Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 96,169 shares. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Incorporated Al invested 0.51% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability, a Nebraska-based fund reported 50,086 shares. South State Corp reported 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 1832 Asset Lp holds 55,668 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Telos Capital Management Inc owns 11,978 shares. Vgi Prtnrs Pty reported 5.69% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 21.07 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Aspen Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,408 shares to 512,714 shares, valued at $90.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.