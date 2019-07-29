As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Cincinnati Financial Has Trimmed Holding by $17.38 Million; As Harmony Gold Mng LTD (HMY) Stock Price Declined, Ruffer Llp Upped Holding

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.53. About 1.29M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (HMY) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 6.02 million shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has declined 14.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HMY News: 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING CO – WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY FINDS LIFE OF MINE (LOM) OF ABOUT 28 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining and Other SA Miners Reach Agreement in Silicosis Class Action Litigation; 03/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Gold Mining Companies Settle Silicosis Litigation; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Harmony Takes Tier 1 Wafi-Golpu Gold-copper Asset Up The Value Curve; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING CO- WAFI-GOLPU FEASIBILITY STUDY FINDS INITIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY US$2.8BLN; 03/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA GOLD PRODUCERS REACH CLASS ACTION SILICOSIS SETTLEMENT – LAWYERS; 18/03/2018 Australia’s Newcrest Mining cuts cost estimates for Wafi-Golpu JV; 27/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING 2 EMPLOYEES FATALLY INJURED AT JOEL MINE; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Updated Wafi-Golpu Feasibility Study; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining: New Study Increases Production Forecast at Wafi-Golpu

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.71 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of stock or 4,234 shares.

