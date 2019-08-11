As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Cincinnati Financial Has Trimmed by $17.38 Million Its Stake; Grandfield & Dodd Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Has Cut as Share Price Rose

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 82,846 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, down from 89,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 5.05M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.80 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – PRNewswire” on August 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Morgan Stanley Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls as Netflix Drags on Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12,405 shares to 295,164 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron starts long-delayed carbon capture plant offshore Australia – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

