As Honeywell International (HON) Valuation Rose, Oxbow Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $1.14 Million; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Holds Stake in Merck & Co (MRK)

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 6,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,956 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, down from 22,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 10,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 198,036 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.61 million, up from 187,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Has Been Exploring Options for Consumer Health Unit; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA: Evobrutinib Study Looked at Multiple Sclerosis; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. WILL PAY EISAI AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300M; 03/05/2018 – Merck Provides Update on KEYNOTE-407 Trial; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial, Texas-based fund reported 6,801 shares. Agf America Incorporated holds 44,497 shares. Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 26,313 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Lincluden Management Ltd owns 14,573 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Hilltop Holdg has 8,155 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mendel Money Management reported 4.45% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.45% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt invested in 355,263 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Alexandria Capital Ltd owns 8,045 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Com has 9,917 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 7,854 were accumulated by Thomas White Int Limited. Regent Inv Llc reported 11,687 shares. 5.62 million were accumulated by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $830.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Barclays 20 Year (TLT) by 43,147 shares to 798,033 shares, valued at $105.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Multi (JPC) by 303,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Gamco Glbl Gold Natural Resour (XGGNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stewart & Patten Communication Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 7,484 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 195,557 shares. 3,178 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Fruth Investment stated it has 9,922 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bancorporation holds 0.3% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 26,333 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp has 38,943 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.51% or 92,294 shares. Buckingham Capital invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.24% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 695,284 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.81% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Griffin Asset Mngmt has 1.21% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Advsrs Llc holds 0.37% or 74,459 shares in its portfolio. Thornburg Inv Mgmt holds 2.94% or 3.65 million shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Inc accumulated 1.81% or 53,012 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 155,105 shares to 2,890 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 4,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,949 shares, and cut its stake in S & P Dep Rcpts Unit (SPY).