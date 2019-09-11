As Honeywell International (HON) Valuation Rose, New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreased by $2.50 Million Its Stake; 3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined While Buckhead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $984,699

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 15,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.94M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 3.56 million shares traded or 43.37% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 25,815 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 30,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $168.08. About 3.42M shares traded or 23.24% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 15,434 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $78.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) by 10,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Inc Adv reported 19,076 shares. Usca Ria Limited Company reported 18,186 shares. Amica Mutual Com holds 0.7% or 35,187 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability Com owns 55,900 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancorp invested in 0.85% or 324,462 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt LP owns 2,070 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2.47 million shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Co reported 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 41,032 were reported by Baxter Bros. Kentucky Retirement reported 31,876 shares. Fayez Sarofim Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Merchants reported 32,299 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Archford Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.41% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Regents Of The University Of California reported 4,223 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 21.30 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45B for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46,118 shares to 138,793 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).