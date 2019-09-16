As Honeywell International (HON) Valuation Rose, Luminus Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $19.11 Million; Oberweis Asset Management Has Upped Career Education Corp. (CECO) Holding by $2.35 Million as Stock Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Career Education Corp. (CECO) by 83.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 123,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 270,719 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, up from 147,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Career Education Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 219,905 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO)

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 48.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 109,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 114,700 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.03M, down from 224,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.74M shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD) by 28,756 shares to 47,771 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 1.44 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Quimica Y Minera Chil (NYSE:SQM).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.24% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Clark Cap Mngmt Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,617 shares. Tanaka Cap Management has invested 3.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Arrow Fin Corporation reported 25,784 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca holds 0.02% or 590 shares. 3,893 were accumulated by Amer Economic Planning Gp Adv. Maverick Capital Ltd reported 10,760 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs reported 1,200 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel accumulated 9,503 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers owns 7,694 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Gabalex Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 250,000 shares stake. Schafer Cullen Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 59,786 shares. Schnieders Cap Ltd accumulated 0.7% or 10,166 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 377,003 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 26,461 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CECO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 56.07 million shares or 0.12% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gp holds 0% or 51,829 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 1 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech Inc holds 67,685 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). 58,796 are held by Cipher Capital L P. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0.01% or 3,300 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 305,473 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 224,089 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd invested in 1,750 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Group Inc has 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 12,220 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 19,091 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 10,884 shares. Moreover, Bailard Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Prudential Financial holds 422,148 shares.