As Honeywell International (HON) Valuation Rose, Bp Plc Cut Its Holding by $2.24 Million; Woodmont Investment Counsel Cut Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $480,350

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 78,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40M, down from 92,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03M shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 43,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 47,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.33 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 19.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 29,000 shares to 199,000 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,213 shares to 33,919 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.