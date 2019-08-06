As Honeywell International (HON) Valuation Rose, Aviance Capital Partners Has Lowered by $300,510 Its Stake; P-A-W Capital Has Decreased Stake in Marchex (MCHX) by $798,780 as Market Value Declined

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 199,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.85M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 13,395 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 5,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $163.96. About 465,985 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Inc has 0.55% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 179,807 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.68% or 163,150 shares. Whitnell And Com owns 3,296 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Perritt Capital Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 3,124 shares. Moors And Cabot has 0.51% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Princeton Strategies Group Inc Ltd holds 0.67% or 15,825 shares in its portfolio. The New Hampshire-based Charter Trust Co has invested 0.25% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Maryland-based Maryland Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Farmers & Merchants Investments invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). E&G Lp holds 1,400 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Legal General Grp Incorporated Pcl invested in 4.38M shares. Tru Of Virginia Va has 2,792 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.56% or 89,828 shares.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Intermediate Municipal Bond (MUNI) by 7,703 shares to 27,014 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) by 29,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Nj Div Advantage Muni Fund (NXJ).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.39 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbert Fund Advisors accumulated 5.52% or 1.19M shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 224,169 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 236,513 shares. Manatuck Hill Ltd Company holds 0.34% or 151,200 shares. Lyon Street Capital owns 66,464 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Sei Invests reported 30,708 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Raymond James Assoc owns 365,540 shares. Products Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 23,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 146,657 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Inc invested in 1.27M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 2,589 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) or 11,564 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $589,610 activity.