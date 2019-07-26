As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Value Rose, Miles Capital Has Increased Stake; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position Boosted by Glovista Investments Llc

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 79.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, up from 2,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.53M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 3.61 million shares traded or 12.92% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Guardian Life Com Of America invested in 0.02% or 2,484 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank & Tru Com accumulated 4,170 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 1.63% or 58,809 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd reported 4,560 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Webster Comml Bank N A reported 1,844 shares. Nippon Life Insurance reported 418,450 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,477 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 4.42M shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Bank & Trust stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 149,444 shares. Regions Fincl holds 124,578 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Axa accumulated 1.70M shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca accumulated 3,550 shares.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 201,815 shares to 143,719 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (ECH) by 22,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,792 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive Earnings, Revenue inline in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A invested in 61,202 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Farmers Comml Bank reported 1.16% stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 5,838 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 5,593 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Fincl Services has invested 1.86% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kwmg Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,084 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 61,736 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 38,479 shares. New England Rech Mgmt Inc reported 5,337 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.66% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Greenwood Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1.82% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 514,223 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 0.71% or 38,776 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.27% or 436,354 shares. Moreover, Philadelphia has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,051 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls as Netflix Drags on Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Paz George.