As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Value Rose, Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Upped by $5.24 Million Its Holding; Jrm Investment Counsel Has Raised Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 33,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.31M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $173.03. About 956,376 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 64,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 156,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 11.54M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.