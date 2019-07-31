As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Value Rose, Iberiabank Boosted Holding by $560,742; Shah Capital Management Holds Stake in China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD)

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 22,332 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 3,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,776 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 35,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $173.88. About 736,312 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin

More notable recent China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Eberspaecher Yuchai Joint Venture Company Formally Incorporated – PRNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is China Yuchai (CYD) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Yuchai Launches China’s First Series of 10 Off-Road Tier 4 Engines – PR Newswire” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China Yuchai (CYD) Presents At Evercore ISI Annual Industrial Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2018.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (VIG) by 7,463 shares to 31,585 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 34,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,775 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corp owns 4,337 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dt Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 2,305 shares. Moreover, First Personal Financial Serv has 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Harvest Cap Management reported 3,199 shares stake. Boys Arnold Company stated it has 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Epoch Inv Ptnrs reported 158,432 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.16% or 13,927 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorporation has 17,889 shares. First Natl has 86,277 shares. Aviance Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.28% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Foster Motley Inc has 24,634 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 888,022 shares. Wealthquest Corporation stated it has 5,142 shares.