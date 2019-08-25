As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Value Rose, Fred Alger Management Increased Stake by $99.20 Million; As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Valuation Rose, Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Increased Holding

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 32.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 627,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.57M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408.84M, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03M shares traded or 74.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 96,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 454,082 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.30M, up from 358,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 204,343 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M

