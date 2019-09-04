As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Rose, Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Raised Its Position; General American Investors Company Has Lifted Stake in Interdigital (IDCC) by $650,000

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 338,185 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 24/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – DJ InterDigital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDCC); 22/05/2018 – lnterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 22/05/2018 – 5TONIC Lab Recognized as Digital Innovation Hub; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R; 04/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL & KYOCERA SIGN MULTI-YEAR PATENT LICENSE PACT; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R&D Effort to Date; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 23/04/2018 – Eric Cohen Joins lnterDigital as Chief Development Officer

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 3,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 60,268 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58 million, up from 57,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $167.21. About 3.68 million shares traded or 56.54% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15,000 shares to 185,191 shares, valued at $15.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc./The (NYSE:TJX) by 241,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in New York Community Bancorp In (NYSE:NYCB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim, Massachusetts-based fund reported 174,135 shares. Pnc Group holds 0% or 965 shares. State Street owns 0.01% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 1.15M shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.04% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Retirement Of Alabama has 121,960 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 85,052 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 59,664 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv reported 12,837 shares stake. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 9,107 shares. Captrust Financial accumulated 500 shares. Cambridge Investment Research has invested 0% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 9,264 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 40,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 39,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commercial Bank Tru has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com reported 78,611 shares stake. Partnervest Advisory Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,972 shares. Kessler Inv Grp Lc accumulated 0.03% or 202 shares. Sandler Cap Management holds 31,240 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Parametric Port Limited Liability Company holds 2.42 million shares. Utah-based Albion Grp Incorporated Ut has invested 1.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Coho Prns Limited reported 6,060 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Co Ma invested in 1.62% or 24.22M shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership accumulated 7,516 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 3,541 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Howard Capital has invested 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Haverford reported 382,655 shares.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,073 shares to 96,707 shares, valued at $18.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited Com by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,748 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK).