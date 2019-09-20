As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Rose, Shareholder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Trimmed Holding; Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 262,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.48 million market cap company. It closed at $3.65 lastly. It is up 18.13% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 2,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,115 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 7,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $166.77. About 1.82 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.74 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.