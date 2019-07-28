As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Rose, Greenleaf Trust Has Lifted Stake by $362,136; As Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Stock Declined, Fairview Capital Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $586,942

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 2,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,971 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, up from 82,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 34,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11M, down from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 314,468 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 13.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $138.5M, EST. $143.2M; 15/03/2018 – GasLog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Agreed Options With Samsung for Additional Newbuild Vessels; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Net $42.5M; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q EPS 21c; 21/03/2018 – Partnership to Repay in Full Its $45M Unsecured Term Loan From GasLog

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orix Corp Adr (NYSE:IX) by 13,365 shares to 3,649 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,895 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of stock or 1,035 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 4,658 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc reported 5.70M shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pioneer National Bank & Trust N A Or has 2.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested in 1.31% or 11,778 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 0.4% or 103,574 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 5,259 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited accumulated 765,162 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management owns 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,400 shares. Ipswich Investment, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,342 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And owns 763,822 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pacific Glob Inv Management reported 19,542 shares. Brookstone Mgmt holds 0.02% or 2,218 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 126,623 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Smith Moore And accumulated 7,451 shares.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust 0 (SHYG) by 107,035 shares to 236,982 shares, valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 22,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Blmbrg Brcly Inv Gr (FLRN).

