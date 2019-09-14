As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Rose, Calamos Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding; As American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Share Price Declined, Dnb Asset Management As Has Boosted Holding by $1.72 Billion

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 6,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, down from 33,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59 million shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 134,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.79 billion, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 3.85M shares traded or 60.95% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated holds 0.46% or 25,177 shares in its portfolio. Valmark Advisers invested in 0.01% or 1,544 shares. Pictet Retail Bank And Trust Ltd holds 46,080 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 2,089 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment Inc. Private Asset Management reported 2,990 shares stake. Dodge & Cox owns 8,631 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.51% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sumitomo Life Insur has 27,965 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Lc invested in 75,022 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,210 shares. B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt owns 27,533 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,423 shares. Moreover, Ledyard National Bank & Trust has 0.14% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cordasco Financial Network owns 39 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $741.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 5,992 shares to 8,903 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 4,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

