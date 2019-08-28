As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Price Rose, Miles Capital Raised Position; Bristol (BMY) Share Value Declined While Tekla Capital Management Raised Stake by $4.00 Million

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 85,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 738,044 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.21 million, up from 652,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 14.16M shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 79.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, up from 2,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $157.48. About 2.23M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 42,700 shares to 611,352 shares, valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 50,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,600 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

