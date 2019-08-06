As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Price Rose, Holder Agf Investments America Upped Position; Centene Del Com (CNC) Share Price Rose While Somerset Trust Company Increased Its Holding

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 2.95M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 1,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 43,686 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, up from 41,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $164.36. About 2.08 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson holds 177 shares. Bourgeon Management Ltd Co invested in 3.68% or 39,485 shares. Texas Yale Capital stated it has 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Scott Selber Inc holds 2.02% or 24,359 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.44% or 615,468 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 14.00M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank stated it has 6,318 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Mngmt invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Horizon Invs Lc reported 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 175,350 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport reported 373 shares. Private Ocean Lc holds 178 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,695 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks stated it has 51,828 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 19,384 shares to 67,886 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,943 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.