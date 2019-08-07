As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Price Rose, Haverford Financial Services Lifted Position; Capital International Decreased Position in Aes (The) (AES) by $2.98 Million

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (The) (AES) by 63.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 165,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 96,419 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 262,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 5.96M shares traded or 5.34% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 67.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,664 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 19,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $163.08. About 2.29M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell Kicks Off Industrial Earnings Season With a Mixed Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 27,674 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 20,000 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Arvest Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 124,567 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Addison Capital holds 1,979 shares. Hilton Capital Limited Co holds 0% or 200 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas invested in 118,890 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 127,521 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na has 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 20,344 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 13,533 shares. Kistler has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). M&R Cap reported 8,324 shares. Td Capital Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 20 shares. 6,965 were reported by Destination Wealth Mngmt. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.19% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 325,000 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Company reported 1,432 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,410 shares to 27,029 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,229 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 55,272 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 85,678 are held by First Natl. Dupont Mgmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 36,180 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1,650 shares. Oppenheimer And Communication reported 10,033 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Clearbridge Invs Limited Company reported 0.13% stake. Horizon Invests Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). First Republic Mgmt stated it has 58,906 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl holds 0% or 189 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 1.16 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). First Interstate National Bank owns 5,920 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chem Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beigene Ltd Adr by 117,318 shares to 312,990 shares, valued at $41.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 52,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc Adr.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Investorplace.com” published on August 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AES Corp (AES) Announces Merger of Simple Energy into Uplight – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AES on Track to Attain Investment Grade Credit Ratings in 2020 and Reaffirms Outlook Through 2022 – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AES Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Review Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.