As Honeywell International (HON) Shares Rose, Saybrook Capital Has Cut Its Stake; Douglas Emmett (DEI) Stock Value Declined While Amp Capital Investors LTD Decreased Holding by $388,160

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 66,447 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, down from 69,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $167.14. About 3.97M shares traded or 67.61% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 9,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 106,963 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 116,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 679,157 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED BY 9.1% TO $212.2 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS IFRS9 FIRST TIME ADOPTION IMPACT ON EQUITY REVISED SLIGHTLY UP TO 1.4 BLN EUROS FROM INITIAL ESTIMATE OF 1.2 BLN EUROS – SLIDE; 21/03/2018 – TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA TAS.Ml – FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 61.4 MLN VS EUR 48 MLN YEAR AGO; 06/03/2018 MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TOO EARLY TO SAY IF BANK IS IN LINE WITH 2018 BUDGET; 06/04/2018 – UBI BANCA CEO SAYS BANK TWO YEARS AGO DECIDED AGAINST POTENTIAL OFFER FOR MONTE DEI PASCHI BUT IF LENDER WERE ASKED TO LOOK AT IT AGAIN A NEW ASSESSMENT WOULD BE NECESSARY; 19/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE LEGAL RISKS FACING BANK WILL AFFECT ANY EXTRAORDINARY OPERATION, BUT AT MOMENT NO SUCH OPERATION IS ON TABLE – PAPER; 09/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml – TODAY RECEIVED RESIGNATION FROM POSITION OF ALTERNATE STATUTORY AUDITOR OF MRS CARMELA REGINA SILVESTRI; 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASONS FOR CONCERN OVER MONTE DEI PASCHI, BUSINESS PLAN PROCEEDING POSITIVELY; 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASON TO EXPECT MONTE DEI PASCHI MAY NEED CAPITAL STRENGTHENING; 18/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION SAYS, ASKED ABOUT ITALIAN BANK MONTE DEI PASCHI’S RESTRUCTURING PLAN: IT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF MEMBER STATES TO COMPLY WITH COMMITMENTS THEY HAVE GIVEN

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 176,228 shares to 465,902 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 2,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Analysts await Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. DEI’s profit will be $91.14 million for 20.33 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Douglas Emmett, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.79 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.