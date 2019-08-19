As Honeywell International (HON) Shares Rose, Holder Armstrong Shaw Associates Decreased Holding; Fdx Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) by $802,728

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 49.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 11,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 11,445 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, down from 22,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 132,275 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 194,865 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited accumulated 129,912 shares. Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.34% or 12,840 shares. Uss Inv reported 156,700 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com invested in 0.12% or 43,356 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 2,664 shares stake. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd owns 99,831 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 61,407 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 26,470 shares. Intrust Bank Na has 0.09% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Natl Bank Of Mellon invested 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Interstate Retail Bank holds 1,465 shares. 83,301 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc. Alyeska Invest Gru LP reported 582,775 shares. Pggm Invests owns 1.19M shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50M for 15.44 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU) by 128,024 shares to 172,685 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET) by 11,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc Emerg Mkt Bd Etf (VWOB).

