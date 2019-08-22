As Honeywell International (HON) Shares Rose, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $2.93 Million; As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Share Value Rose, Glenview Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 95,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.32 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $146.04. About 157,054 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 18,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 244,637 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.88 million, down from 263,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $162.8. About 983,784 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 1.79 million shares to 2.42M shares, valued at $42.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 655,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Sandp 500 Etf Shs (VOO) by 54,954 shares to 117,702 shares, valued at $30.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 189,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

