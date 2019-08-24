As Honeywell International (HON) Shares Rose, Bank Of Hawaii Has Raised Its Holding by $844,984; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Cut Take (TTWO) Position by $1.46 Million

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 5,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 61,493 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, up from 56,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03 million shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 75.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 20,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 1.41 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 4,612 shares to 90,229 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,524 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 41,032 shares. Cim Lc holds 0.12% or 2,091 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd holds 839 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc has 61,777 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Century accumulated 1.90M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Grassi Investment has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 4,186 shares. Moreover, Df Dent Inc has 0.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 21,332 shares. Cidel Asset reported 0.02% stake. Minneapolis Port Mgmt Group Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 2,350 shares. First Merchants Corporation accumulated 32,299 shares or 0.83% of the stock. 4,750 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Management. 11,700 are owned by Sheets Smith Wealth Management. Harvest Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 3,199 shares. Cadence National Bank Na, Texas-based fund reported 3,165 shares.

