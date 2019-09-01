As Honeywell International (HON) Shares Rose, Armstrong Shaw Associates Lowered Position; As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, Accuvest Global Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $757,399

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 202.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 11,199 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.42M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 2.95M shares traded or 25.73% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING

