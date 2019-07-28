As Honeywell International (HON) Share Price Rose, Sky Investment Group Upped by $340,490 Its Position; Northstar Group Stake In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Has Boosted

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Honeywell Kicks Off Industrial Earnings Season With a Mixed Outlook – Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Industry Headwinds Would Have Weighed On Honeywell’s Q2 Results – Forbes” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Teams with Shepard to Demo Cutting Edge Traffic and Engagement Metrics and Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Acquires TruTrak Flight Systems – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

