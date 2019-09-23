As Honeywell International (HON) Share Price Rose, First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Trimmed Position; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Cheviot Value Management Lowered Its Position by $355,997

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 2,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,115 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 7,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $167.29. About 600,853 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 202,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, down from 210,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.42. About 4.34 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11 million and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,570 shares to 5,039 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.69 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: "Can Biosimilars Be The Next Growth Driver For Pfizer? – Forbes" on August 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com" published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Jim Cramer's Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool" on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance" published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 19, 2019.

