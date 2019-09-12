As Honeywell International (HON) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Position by $12.48 Million; Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $781,809; Valuation Declined

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 71,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $401.19 million, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 3.90M shares traded or 55.19% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 413 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – Amazon Rankles Australian Customers by Pushing Them to a Local Site; 15/04/2018 – PARTNER IN COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Consider Buying Some Toys `R’ Us Stores; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 02/04/2018 – Amazon also courted the online pharmacy start-up, the sources said; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell & Reed Finance Inc holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 410,887 shares. Syntal Prtn Llc has 0.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,615 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,852 shares. Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 7,869 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 0.28% stake. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American Economic Planning Adv accumulated 682 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Hendley And Company invested 1.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 34,343 shares. Michael Susan Dell Foundation invested in 0.44% or 263 shares. Colony Limited Liability Com has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Swiss Retail Bank owns 1.36M shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Kemnay Advisory Svcs has invested 9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cetera Limited Liability Com accumulated 13,031 shares. Advisory accumulated 0.02% or 487 shares.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 100,043 shares to 309,533 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 305,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB).