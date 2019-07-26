As Honeywell International (HON) Market Value Rose, Iberiabank Increased Stake; As Antares Pharma (ATRS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Mycio Wealth Partners Has Trimmed Position

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 648,948 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 14.40% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Antares CLO 2018-1, Ltd.; Publishes New Issue Report; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA: FDA GRANTS XYOSTED PDUFA DATE SEPT. 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 3,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,776 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 35,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.57. About 1.38 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Prtn Ltd reported 6,060 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Co Dc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,416 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,341 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,315 shares. Bartlett And Communications Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 10,440 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 0.27% or 37,182 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm invested in 0.03% or 1,514 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc accumulated 1.94% or 358,530 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fagan Associate Incorporated holds 0.38% or 5,525 shares. Moon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,559 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,016 shares to 112,747 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM) by 4,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,851 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Index (IWO).

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

