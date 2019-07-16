As Honeywell International (HON) Market Value Rose, Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Lowered Stake; As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shares Declined, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Upped Its Holding

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $175.01. About 1.63M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,447 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 49,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 9.86M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.03 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Honeywell Stock Because the World Needs a Lot More Planes – Barron’s” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo LP reported 84,563 shares. Cibc World Markets owns 349,042 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund owns 0.5% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 14,496 shares. Vision Cap Management accumulated 38,359 shares. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 11,541 shares. Paragon invested in 1,950 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability stated it has 0.98% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ballentine Llc holds 0.09% or 11,329 shares. Kistler owns 1,428 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 203,231 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sunbelt stated it has 2,797 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested in 2,332 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Utd Fire Grp accumulated 38,000 shares. M&R has 0.33% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,324 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 28,429 shares to 56,038 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 17,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,290 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 260,706 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.27% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Shelton Cap Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 556 shares. Regis Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 42,904 shares. Bp Pcl owns 79,000 shares. Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Perkins Coie Co reported 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Verity Verity Llc holds 0.87% or 56,956 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Amg Funds Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,907 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Chevy Chase has 0.15% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 629,415 shares. Logan Inc owns 43,804 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Liability reported 3,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hollencrest reported 10,472 shares.