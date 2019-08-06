As Honeywell International (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Sky Investment Group Boosted Position by $340,490; As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Holder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowered Its Stake

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 57.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 33,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 24,286 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 57,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.27. About 6.50 million shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart Bets $15 Billion on an E-Commerce Passage to India; 16/03/2018 – WALMART CHINA APOLOGIES FOR LABELING TAIWAN AS A COUNTRY; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Sees Flipkart Investment Cutting FY19 EPS by 25c-30c if Deal Closes at 2Q End; 18/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms The initiative, led by Rent the Runway’s co-founder Jenny Fleiss, is being tested in Manhattan; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Company’s $2.5 Billion FlipKart Stake Is Worth About $4 Billion in Walmart Deal; 10/04/2018 – Walmart taps Postmates for grocery delivery service; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY IS SAID TO CONSIDER BUYING ASDA FROM WALMART; 21/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 20/04/2018 – MCDONALD CEO EASTERBROOK HAS BEEN NOMINATED TO WALMART’S BOARD

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.52. About 3.45 million shares traded or 44.56% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Northeast Invest has invested 2.52% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ingalls & Snyder Limited holds 0.05% or 6,219 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc invested in 0.26% or 1.07 million shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Co reported 95,751 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,015 shares. 6,790 are held by Legacy Prtn. Court Place Advisors Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 299,618 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 38,500 shares. Primecap Management Ca owns 0.35% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3.02M shares. Cv Starr Inc holds 4.89% or 70,000 shares. Connecticut-based Benin has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Provise Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,631 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Heritage Mgmt accumulated 67,066 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Retail Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 0.24% or 3,188 shares in its portfolio.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 65,100 shares to 91,947 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha owns 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,225 shares. North Carolina-based First Citizens Financial Bank & Tru Company has invested 0.67% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gradient Limited Co has 4,648 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.14% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 125,200 shares. Main Street Research Limited Co has 4,823 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth has 2,431 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 2,975 were accumulated by Orleans Mngmt La. Garrison Bradford Assocs has invested 0.64% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.57% or 23,876 shares. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld has 0% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 100 shares. Summit Securities Grp Lc stated it has 4,500 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management Inc holds 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 8,734 shares. Hills State Bank Trust accumulated 3,284 shares. Verity And Verity reported 90,874 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.16 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.