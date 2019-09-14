As Honeywell International (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hallmark Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shareholder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Trimmed Holding as Share Value Declined

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.31M shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Capacity Rose 1.5%; 17/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane from NYC makes emergency landing in Philly; 17/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: INSPECTIONS GOING WELL, `PLEASED’ WITH RESULTS: CNBC; 20/04/2018 – LA Times: FAA plans to order emergency plane-engine inspections after fatal Southwest accident; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 17/04/2018 – News_Executive: BREAKING: One passenger has died after a Southwest Airlines jetliner carrying 148 people en route to Dallas; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS CARRIER HAS LAUNCHED EMERGENCY RESPONSE PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philly airport; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Flight Made Emergency Landing After Partial Window Break

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 2,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 117,651 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.54M, down from 120,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59 million shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14M for 13.04 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 8,071 shares to 55,695 shares, valued at $14.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corporation (NYSE:KSS) by 16,476 shares to 42,445 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.