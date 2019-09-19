As Honeywell International (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Oxbow Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $1.14 Million; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Lifted Its Holding

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 26,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 184,054 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48 million, up from 157,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.64. About 2.72M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 6,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,956 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, down from 22,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.97. About 1.81M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.34% or 15,956 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.89 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $830.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Af S (NYSE:LYB) by 53,941 shares to 81,086 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 30,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Cum Perp Pf.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,966 shares to 150,191 shares, valued at $20.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,271 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).