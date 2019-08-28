As Honeywell International (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Miles Capital Lifted Its Holding by $366,086; As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Market Value Declined, G-F-W Energy X LP Trimmed by $300,902 Its Stake

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 1.19 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 79.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, up from 2,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 480,002 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory Corp invested in 3,315 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Illinois-based Dsc Advisors Lp has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Indiana Trust And Invest Mngmt holds 7,187 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Epoch Investment Prtnrs accumulated 158,432 shares. Founders Financial holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,316 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Lc reported 106,579 shares. Central Bank Com has invested 1.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cim Lc holds 0.12% or 2,091 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.36% or 13,919 shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability Company holds 2.38% or 95,751 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson Inc reported 177 shares stake. Farmers National Bank & Trust stated it has 13,365 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. New York-based Jennison Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ing Groep Nv owns 23,133 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Utah Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Group has 19.15M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd owns 518,743 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 34,860 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 1.83M shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 57 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 29,039 shares. Oakbrook Invs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 23,500 shares. Tygh Mgmt Inc has invested 0.32% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Creative Planning owns 51,428 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 27,805 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs reported 4,800 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,075 activity.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Weakness In Pressure Pumping, But Drilling Is A Bright Spot – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PTEN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Patterson-UTI Energy Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.