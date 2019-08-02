As Honeywell International (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Holder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Raised Its Holding; Greenlight Capital Has Decreased Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $38.29 Million as Share Price Rose

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $167.54. About 972,624 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 671,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 659,425 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.03 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $77.83. About 250,866 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,187 were reported by Amica Mutual. Country Trust Bancshares holds 232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Natl Co Tx reported 0.95% stake. Symphony Asset Mngmt Llc holds 4,542 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 9,119 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bangor Financial Bank accumulated 0.1% or 3,448 shares. National Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated holds 11,541 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 29,370 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The owns 175,350 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Limited Co has 10,377 shares. Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 1,939 shares. Ballentine Prtn Llc owns 11,329 shares. Fiera Cap reported 14,630 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,558 were accumulated by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 1,035 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 24,408 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,912 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Manor Road Cap stated it has 100,000 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Cooper Creek Partners Limited Com accumulated 22,625 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% or 282 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Metropolitan Life Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Greenlight reported 659,425 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 4,856 shares. Vulcan Value Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 920 shares in its portfolio. Timucuan Asset Fl owns 1.49 million shares or 5.73% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 13,359 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 8,785 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Co has 295,592 shares.