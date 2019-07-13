As Honeywell International (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Armstrong Shaw Associates Lowered Its Holding; Perceptive Advisors Has Increased Position in Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) by $6.34 Million

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 103,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.11 million, up from 949,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 230,781 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Paz George sold $154,143.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.