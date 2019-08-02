As Honeywell International (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Haverford Financial Services Has Boosted Position by $2.07 Million; Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Raised Enterprise Finl Svcs (EFSC) Position

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The hedge fund held 287,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 261,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 59,267 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 67.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,664 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 19,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $167.72. About 1.78M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 114,100 shares to 881,897 shares, valued at $15.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 98,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,143 shares, and cut its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

More notable recent Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) and Trinity Capital Corporation to Merge – StreetInsider.com” on November 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mylan N.V. (MYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patriot Prtn Grp Inc Lp holds 18.19% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 996,384 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 71,154 shares. Geode Capital owns 289,283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.58% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited invested in 0.01% or 5,545 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 10,889 shares. Alps Advsr reported 9,360 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0% or 3,513 shares. 15,851 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Century Companies Incorporated holds 0% or 119,917 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 1.05 million shares. 34,394 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Moreover, Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 0.24% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 28,157 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by Deily Linnet F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 28,303 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 407 shares. Qs Llc reported 53,782 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt holds 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 81,425 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.14% or 976,287 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 1.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ssi Inv Incorporated reported 1,901 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na reported 3,165 shares. Moreover, Capital Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Amica Mutual Insur owns 35,187 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Dearborn Prns Ltd holds 5,980 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Waverton Mngmt Limited accumulated 587,247 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc owns 0.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,792 shares. 3,639 are owned by Grimes And Com Incorporated. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 55,900 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls as Netflix Drags on Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,656 shares to 139,229 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,916 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).